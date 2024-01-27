Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 promo: Apollo 11

As many of you may be aware already, Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 is going to be significant on multiple fronts.

So, where should we start? Well, it feels only natural to put some of the focus on one of the greatest moments in human history: The landing of Apollo 11 on the Moon. If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see a new promo that highlights the moment further. Just calling it historic in itself does not really do it justice, as this is one of those things that almost everyone remembers where they were when it happened. It also serves as a chance for much of Nonnatus to come together.

Is the Moon landing going to significantly alter the story that we see? Probably not, but at the same time, it is nice to have this show give us these moment-in-time stories to really establish how people behaved and acted during the era.

As for what else is coming over the course of the hour, the promo indicates that mid-course reviews are going to be here, and also incredibly important when it comes to some of the midwives as they better figure out what their future holds. We do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of fun that comes from watching them continue to learn.

Of course, in the midst of all of this, there will still be some more emotional stories — after all, what would the show be without them? Trixie and so many other characters are going to continue doing what they best in order to help women in need. That is the central undercurrent of this story, and it is going to be here no matter what.

