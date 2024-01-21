Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 spoilers: Moon landing

Are you ready to dive into Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 over on BBC One? There is a lot to be excited about — there’s no doubt about that!

So, where do we start here? Well, we would say with the oh-so-welcome news that at the center of this upcoming story is a pretty darn important event in the history of the world: The landing of Apollo 11 on the Moon. This is something that we’ve actually seen teased for this upcoming season for quite some time, so it is honestly a thrill that we’re going to have a chance to be here now. A lot of characters are going to be together to witness the moment — but, of course there are going to be a lot of other things going on at the same exact time.

After all, just remember this for a moment — since when was this show about just one story? It has long given us a lot of different plotlines to be intrigued and/or excited about.

If you do want to set the stage further, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s July 1969, and everyone is giddy with nervous excitement about Apollo 11’s imminent landing on the moon. The whole community wishes to mark this special occasion, and there is a public showing of the landing outside, using the Nonnatus House television set. Sister Veronica, Sister Julienne, Fred, Violet, Rosalind, Colette, Miss Higgins, Nurse Crane and Nancy are in attendance. Dr Turner, Shelagh, Angela, May, Teddy and Timothy host a family celebration and stay up late to watch the coverage. Sister Monica Joan is thankful to be able to witness a moon landing in her lifetime and is overcome with emotion when the Apollo commander, Neil Armstrong, steps onto the moon’s surface. Meanwhile, Fred is unhappy with being under the watchful eye of Violet and wishes he could return to work.

The pupil midwives are now into their third month of training and undergo a review. Sister Julienne, Shelagh and Nurse Crane are delighted with the scheme and how well Rosalind and Joyce are getting on. However, it’s noted that both pupils have areas of practice that would benefit from improvement – Rosalind’s self-confidence and Joyce’s belief in home births. Under Trixie’s tutelage, Joyce is assigned to Prue Stanton, a rumbustious warm-hearted local, who proves to be quite a challenge. But things take a turn for the worse when Trixie makes a serious mistake with far-reaching consequences.

Sister Veronica presides over a BCG vaccination clinic at St Oswald’s Hall for secondary school age children. The results from the clinic tests are rushed through before the end of the school term. A Biafran family cause great concern for the team, and Nancy delves into her family’s past, which finally gives her some closure.

Obviously, this story could mean a lot for the long-term future of Call the Midwife, as well. We are getting close to the halfway point of the season! By virtue of that, you better believe that there are going to be some events that end up propelling everything towards the grand finale … though we aren’t too close to it yet. (Remember, the has already been renewed for additional seasons.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

