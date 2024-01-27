NCIS season 21 photo: Another look at Wilmer Valderrama, team

The NCIS season 21 premiere is poised to arrive on CBS when you get around to Monday, February 12 — so what’s at the center of it? Think Nick Torres.

With that in mind, we do think that it makes a certain amount of sense that it is Wilmer Valderrama who was kind enough to share another look at himself alongside the rest of the cast! If you head over to his Instagram, you can see yet another poster leading into the start of the show. This one, like the others out there (including the image above), features Nick Torres and the rest of the team at the office. However, in this one they are in more of a seated position, hard at work on a case.

In a way, this image is ironically more relaxed than anything that you’re going to see over the course of the season. Remember that at the heart of season 21 the team is going to need to figure out if they can keep Torres from going behind bars for some extended period of time, which we know is not exactly a sure thing at this point. We still don’t know if he killed that guy responsible for traumatizing his family! There is still a mystery that has to be solved there.

We do know that through the rest of the season there is going to be a chance for the show to eventually establish a traditional rhythm. However, that’s not going to be something that happens right away. The first episode will have to resolve the cliffhanger and then after that, the focus shifts more over to paying proper tribute to David McCallum, who passed away last year. We don’t have to tell you how important Ducky was to every person who is involved in this team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

