NCIS season 21 trailer: Torres gets arrested; what’s next?

As you await the NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS on February 12, why not dive into an all-new trailer? This is one that sets the stage for a lot of good stuff, whether it be shocking twists, cases, an emotional tribute to David McCallum, and a whole lot more.

So what is at the forefront of said trailer? Let’s just say that one Nick Torres is facing a situation that could alter the course of not just his career, but the jobs of those around him, as well. Remember that he was ready to shoot someone in the finale responsible for tormenting his entire family. Did he do that? This is still not altogether clear, but within the trailer (watch at Wilmer Valderrama’s Twitter) he indicates that he has been under arrest and that the team shouldn’t help him.

Should you fear the worst at this point? Well, if you did we would more than understand. With that being said, we do think it’s also worth remembering here that this is a show that loves to have its twists, and we haven’t heard anything suggesting that Wilmer is going to be leaving the show long-term. We know that he has some other projects in the pipeline (including one geared around Zorro), there has been that much said in regards to a timeline here.

Beyond Torres’ situation, this trailer is mostly just a reminder of the challenges that come with being an agent, a wide array of cases, and the member of Ducky, who will have a proper tribute episode following the premiere.

There’s a lot of good stuff coming, and we’re over the moon that CBS is finally starting to show some of it off.

What are you most excited to see on NCIS season 21, based at least on the new trailer?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

