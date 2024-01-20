NCIS season 21 filming: A fun Daniela Ruah tease

The premiere of NCIS season 21 is coming in under a month on Monday, February 12 — and at some point after that, Daniela Ruah is directing!

For those who had not heard, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum is going behind the camera for both an episode of the flagship as well as the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off. She had started to take on this role more and more close to the end of her original show’s run and now, she has an opportunity to bring some of her talents to some other venues. The other franchise shows are a great spot for her to direct given that there are obvious similarities, but it also still marks a chance for her to spread her wings creatively with a new cast.

If you head over to Ruah’s Instagram, you can see a new tease of her on set of season 21, surrounded by what looks to be a lake and a small dock. This means that we’re getting some sort of interesting outdoor location, right? We imagine that the entire crew works hard for places in the Los Angeles area that can double as in the greater Washington DC area, where the flagship show is actually set.

As for what the story for Daniela’s episode is going to be, this remains the mystery for now! Once of the things we’ve realized already is that the entire team is being really secretive about what is ahead this season. Some of that may be due to the huge Nick Torres cliffhanger from the end of season 21; meanwhile, another part of it may be tied to some extent to the David McCallum tribute that comes after. The first two episodes of this season are easy the most eventful ones we’ve seen since the ones leading up to Mark Harmon’s departure as a series regular. There are a lot of things that everyone involved needs to get right.

Are you ready to see the next chapter of this world? We are, but we’re also prepared to be emotional.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

