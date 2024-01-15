Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 3, January 15

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? At this point, it has been around seven months since the second season concluded. Are some good things coming within this world?

Well, let’s just say that there’s some good and bad news to share as of right now. The good news is that you’re going to have a chance to see the Vanessa Lachey series before too long. However, the bad news is that it won’t be tonight. You are going to be waiting until Monday, February 12 to venture back to the Aloha State.

From everything that we are hearing right now, this is going to be an enormous premiere stuffed full of twists and turns. Sam Hanna will be around after his cameo last season and beyond that, he will also help Tennant to conduct a key interview all about her future. There’s going to be a lot of action that ensues after the fact — go ahead and know this right now.

Want a little bit more news? If you haven’t seen the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere synopsis already, you can take a look at it below:

“Run and Gun” – After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker, on part one of the season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you do not remember or have not heard the news, LL Cool J is going to have a significant role to play this season as the NCIS: Los Angeles character. He may not be in every episode, but you will still see a good bit of him.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on NCIS: Hawaii now, including other details on what is coming

Is there any other news you want to see entering the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







