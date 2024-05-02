The Conners season 7 likely, to be short and final season

As we look towards the future of The Conners right now on ABC, let’s just say that there is a mixture of good and bad news to report.

Where do we start? Well, according to a report from Deadline, the sitcom with John Goodman and Sara Gilbert could return with a shortened season 7 of roughly six episodes. It would also serve as the spin-off’s swan song.

Is the idea of The Conners ending sad? Sure, but at the same time it’s hard to be all that mad. Remember that this time a year ago, there was a lot of chatter about season 6 being the final one. Even getting six more episodes feels like a blessing. Also, it gets us closer to what a lot of people envisioned back when those comments were made last year about the long-term future. The idea of season 6 being the final one was made prior to the start of the industry strikes, which led to a dramatically shorter episode order this winter / spring.

While we do recognize that this is one of those shows that could easily go on for years, that does not mean that it necessarily needs to. In between this show and Roseanne, there are a lot of people out there who have played these characters across multiple generations. They may want to do something different and honestly, it would be hard to blame them if that was the case.

Also, we can’t deny the fact that shows do tend to get more expensive as they go along. There’s a reason why there are a lot of shows in this current climate end around season 7. That is especially the case at ABC, where both The Good Doctor and Station 19 are ending this season.

