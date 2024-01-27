Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: When does Torres return?

Where is Dante Torres on Chicago PD season 11? If you have that question, we more than understand! He has been MIA through the start of the season, as the character has been on furlough. (Why? Our feeling is that it is tied in some way to the fact that the series is trying to cut costs by not having the full cast in every episode.)

Rest assured that Benjamin Levy Aguilar is still a part of the show, and that the exit of the Torres character will come to a close in early February. That is when episode 4, titled “Escape,” is going to air, and it appears as though this will be a pretty significant one for the character.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

02/07/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Returning from furlough, Torres goes undercover in a tense and high-stakes drug trafficking case. TV-14

As you probably knew already from watching the rest of this season, we will end up seeing things be at least fairly balanced from start to finish here. Sure, Torres could have a lot of command of the overall story here, but rest assured that a few other characters will have their individual moments, as well.

In general, one of the things that the Chicago PD team appear to be focused on here is trying to find a way in order to ensure that every single person has their ample due early on. We know that this can be a difficult thing to balance out but with a shortened season, the idea here is that it is all the more important.

So what lies ahead next week?

For those unaware, there is a big story coming up for Burgess! Just be prepared for a few emotional updates about both her life and also a case.

Related – Read more now about the next Chicago PD episode

What do you most want to see from Torres moving into Chicago PD season 11 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







