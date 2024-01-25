Chicago PD season 11 episode 3 spoilers: Burgess in trouble?

Curious to learn more about Chicago PD season 11 episode 3 next week? Well, right after a big Ruzek story, one is ahead about Burgess! Marina Squerciati’s character is going to have a big storyline that is tied to her taking on more work, but unfortunately, also getting caught in the crossfire of what is happening all around her.

The first thing to note about this episode is quite simple: The title here is “Safe Harbor.” Meanwhile, the season 11 episode 3 synopsis below gives a little more information all about what lies ahead:

01/31/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess works an extra shift at the 13th District and gets caught in the middle of a drive-by attack on refugees. The team works together to track down the shooter and uncover the true motive behind the attack. TV-14

Is Kim going to end up being okay? Of course, we don’t tend to think that the writers are going to be altogether keen to kill off a character like this in the third episode of the season, so we’re optimistic that she is going to find her way out of this. However, at the same time we also don’t think that things are going to be easy for her at all.

As we look more towards the long-term future of this season, we really just hope that we see Chicago Fire continue to stay on a similar trajectory that it’s on right now, one that is going to allow a number of different characters the chance to stay in the spotlight. That’s something that personally, allows for the show to feel like a great ensemble drama. Every single person deserves an individual moment or two, and we really hope that everyone figures out how to have one. (Also, that the writers continue to allow for more of these spotlight stories in due time.)

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 11 episode 3 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







