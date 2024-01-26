Hightown season 3 premiere: Where is Leslie?

What happened to Leslie on the Hightown season 3 premiere? Given that she was a huge part of the second season, we understand that her whereabouts would be in question.

So what did we learn over the course of this episode? Well, after the events of the season 2 finale, the character was transferred out — and let’s just say that her job may not be anywhere near as interesting as it was before. Jackie already harbors some guilt for it and yet, at the same time, she has to try and move forward.

What’s the issue with that? Well, she’s doing a pretty terrible job of doing the right thing. Within the premiere, we learned that she is not only off the wagon, but she is bribing someone else to do her urine tests. She’s partying hard, causing problems, and potentially doing more than she can ever hope to undo.

As for whether or not we are going to see Leslie again down the road, we’d honestly be surprised. Her story had a pretty specific purpose in the second season, and it’s hard to know how she would react if she and Jackie were ever in the same room again. If this show was going to go on for another few seasons, we tend to think that there’s a good chance that she would be around a good bit longer.

However, the reality is that Hightown season 3 is the final one, and these seasons are not super long. With everything else that is going on in this world right now, it’s just hard to imagine that there will be a lot of time to bring someone like Leslie back into the fold. Jackie could still find happiness, but it may have to come from some other spot.

