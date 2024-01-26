Hightown season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Is Jackie off the job?

As we prepare to see Hightown season 3 episode 2 on Starz next week, what is there to be excited about here? Well, it’s bad news for Jackie. Is she can recover from it?

Well, we know that from the start, the Monica Raymund series has been all about peaks and valleys. Every time we see her take a step forward, something else comes into play. Moving into this episode, we’re going to see her future put into severe jeopardy, but let’s not say that it happens in a way that anyone out there would expect at all.

Below, you can check out the full Hightown season 3 episode 2 synopsis with a few details on what’s ahead:

Jackie fails a pee test and she is off the force – and it wasn’t even her pee! Renee unwittingly lets Frankie back into her life and Osito defends his turf.

So where is the show eventually heading?

With this being the final season, we certainly think that there’s a lot on the line and the potential for danger and/or major surprises is high — and that is, by and large, what makes this show so exciting. We are curious already to learn about whatever other twists and turns could be coming.

Do we think that Jackie is going to have some losses over the course of this final chapter? Sure, but we do like to think that she’ll end the series in a better place … and hopefully, the same will go for a few other characters at this point. Hightown has always done its best to portray a realistic world, though, so we are going into the remainder of this season with the expectation that someone could die. It would be almost crazy to not imagine that when the dust actually settles!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Hightown now, including some more discussion on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Hightown season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







