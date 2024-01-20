Hightown season 3 premiere sneak peek: Jackie wakes up

Next weekend on Starz you are going to have a chance to dive into the Hightown season 3 premiere over on Starz. Want to see a sneak peek?

Today, the folks over at the premium-cable network released an extended preview for what lies ahead today, and you can check it out over at the link here. So what are we looking at here? It’s a situation on the surface, looms even more grisly than it actually turns out to be. A pair of young children find a body on the beach, leading to them screaming out for help. Moments later, it is revealed that this body is actually Jackie (Monica Raymund), presumably waking up after a night of hard partying.

Based on the end of season 2, it feels fair to say that Jackie is no longer sober and is back to her old ways. That’s going to be a problem across multiple fronts, with the biggest one being her ability to go out and actually do her job. We know that she could continue to balance out two different roles, and there are a lot of answers that still need to be had when it comes to breaking up the local drug trade. What happened with Frankie Cuevas at the end of last season doesn’t mean that anything is settled — far from it.

Because there is still a week left, it is our hope that anyone who hasn’t watched Hightown as of yet has a legitimate opportunity to catch up. This is not always an easy show to watch because of the difficult subject matter, but the story is incredibly gripping and the performances are top-notch. We want nothing more than to see Jackie get it all together and be happy at the end of the final season, but this is not a world of ideals. Nothing should be thought of as guaranteed.

