The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live poster: Rick, Michonne, fire

With the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live coming to AMC close to the end of next month, do you want to see a new poster?

One of the things that we have certainly come to see with this show since its announcement is that save for its name, Rick and Michonne are smartly being promoted at every turn. We do still think it’s a little weird that neither one of them is in the title of the show, but they are front and center for the new poster!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full poster, which drenches these two characters drenched in fire imagery. This is a reminder of the constant danger that the two are going to be in, but also the overall intensity of the show’s tone. There is a lot at stake here, whether it be their survival or also their love story. We do think that this series is going to give you both!

To get a little more information now about what could be coming, we suggest that you check out the official logline right now:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

