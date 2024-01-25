Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Is someone trapped?

What lies ahead moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3? It does feel like there are a number of stories coming in “Trapped.” The title itself could be a pretty big clue here, shouldn’t it?

Well, the question we find ourselves wondering right now is just how many characters will feel that way — or, if this title is a reference to someone outside the core cast. For more on that, just go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

01/31/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After witnessing a domestic dispute, Brett and Violet decide to take the investigation into their own hands. Mouch vets Truck 81’s new firefighter. Herrmann relies on something new to aid him on the job. TV-14

Based on where things stand from our vantage point at present, we do tend to think that this title is more of a reference to what is going on with Brett and Violet than anyone else, as they may feel very-much trapped at the moment. These two have developed a great bond since working together out in the field, and they will need to rely on that communication. Also, this is a reminder of just how heroic these two characters can be, and we know that they are two of the most heroic people within the entire One Chicago world right now.

As for some of the other storylines here, we do just want to see Mouch really find his place here, given the fact that he has been in the process of reinventing himself ever since his near-death experience at the end of last season. He’s a guy who has grown used to doing things a specific way over the years — is there any chance that he can change things up at this point? At the very least, it is an interesting thing to talk about.

