Is Joe Minoso, Joe Cruz leaving Chicago Fire, Firehouse 51?

Is Joe Minoso leaving Chicago Fire at some point during Wednesday night’s new episode? Leading up to it, we know there were questions.

However, at the same time, there was no guarantee that something like this was going to happen. Joe Cruz, in the promo for tonight’s episode, seemed to be extremely frustrated with Kelly Severide in particular. This is someone who has been at Firehouse 51 for ages and as a result of that, there is no arguing that he does deserve a certain amount of respect. He’s earned that! If he does not feel like he’s getting it, then there is a good argument that he could lead.

Now, if there is any reason at all to have hope that an exit isn’t happening, it is mostly tied to the fact that there has been zero reporting to suggest that Minoso is leaving. Losing him would also feel like a devastating blow to a show that just lost Alberto Rosende and will be losing Kara Killmer at some point this season. This is after we saw Severide himself (played by Taylor Kinney) gone for a good stretch of time last season. Both Chicago Fire and One Chicago in general need a certain amount of continuity, and we do think that to some extent, Cruz represents that. He’s also one of the characters within this world most capable of keeping things lighthearted. We do tend to believe that this is needed here and there.

So, what happened? Well, Cruz indicated that he wanted to take the Lieutenant’s exam, and it did not seem like the rift with Severide was not going to be fixed anytime soon. We did see Kelly try to extend an olive branch close to the end of the episode, but was it a flimsy one? You can make that argument.

We don’t see this story for now being one that necessitates Cruz exiting the show. With that being said, his arc could take him in a few directions here.

