Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: Who is Dr. Zola Ahmad?

Tonight on Chicago Med, you are getting a chance to see a brand-new character in Dr. Zola Ahmad. Want to learn more?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that this is a character played by Sophia Ali, who you may recognize from her role on Grey’s Anatomy in the past. What makes her different here? Well, she’s coming onto the show as someone who has a lot of skill, but also a somewhat-controversial history. Despite a lot of credentials, you saw Goodwin asking some questions about some of her past practices. Insofar as we can tell, this is a woman who has put patients first and eschewed insurance rules in the past. That makes her valuable as a life-saver, but not someone who plays by all of the rules.

Of course, with this in mind, it feels pretty inevitable here that we’re going to see some conflict between her and some other characters. How can you not? This episode featured a little bit of that with her and Crockett.

If there is one thing that we can say with confidence right now, it is simply this: It’s best to not have any specific expectations for a lot of these characters who come on board the show. If you have been watching for any substantial period of time, then you know already that there is not a guarantee that anyone is going to stick around forever. The best thing you can really do is just hope that everyone makes an impact in the time that they are around, and shake things up for the people who are around them.

What we know we like about Zola right now is rather simple: She tends to lead with her heart. She may have flaws like anyone else, but we do feel confident that she comes at things from the right place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med now, including what else is coming back

What are you most hoping to see with Dr. Zola Ahmad on Chicago Med season 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other information we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







