Chicago Med season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Hannah’s big date

Next week on NBC, we are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 3. What is going to make it stand out?

This is, as you would imagine, a complicated situation. With that, where should we really start? From our vantage point, a lot of it is going to be tied to us getting a chance to see more of Zola, and also some controversies from her past about insurances coming back to the forefront. She’s great at saving patients and yet, at the same time, that doesn’t mean following the rules all the time.

Meanwhile, there could actually be some romance in here for Dr. Hannah Archer, but is everything going to go according to plan? Let’s just say that we’re not altogether optimistic of that. Since when is Chicago Med a show that features everyone happy and getting what they want all of the time?

To get a few more details now about what the next installment of the show is going to hold, check out the full episode 3 synopsis below:

01/31/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Frustrated with an insurance company, Zola takes matters into her own hands, jeopardizing Med’s negotiations and Crockett’s first day on the board. Charles helps a woman’s depressed husband. Hannah’s first date takes a surprising turn. TV-14

This is one of those episodes that will really be all about allowing us to see characters in different environments. It is not super-unusual for a doctor to be on the board, mostly to present things from a different point of view. However, being here can also lead to a lot of conflicts and if he comes across as untrustworthy, we do tend to think that this is going to be a problem almost right away … and it’s not one we feel will be altogether easy to avoid, all things considered.

