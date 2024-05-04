The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: May 2024 update

At some point down the road, there will be a chance to dive into The Morning Show season 4 over at Apple TV+. Doesn’t there have to be?

To date, we have at least heard a little bit about the story ahead, including that a Presidential Election is going to have some sort of role to play in it. Meanwhile, of course we’ll learn what happens with Bradley Jackson after she makes a visit to the FBI alongside her brother Hal, who was a part of what transpired on January 6. There were steps both forward and backward in season 3, and our hope is that moving forward, we are going to see the series find itself back in the great spot it was in season 1. What’s the most important part of the equation to us? That’s not that hard to figure out — actually getting Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in more scenes together! Not having that all the time in season 3 was detrimental to the story.

For all the things that we’ve learned about The Morning Show during the past several weeks, the unfortunate truth remains that we may not learn more for a good while. Filming could kick off later this year, but the show itself won’t be coming back until 2025, at the earliest. This means that patience is going to be the most important thing as we navigate a lot of the lengthy hiatus to come.

Whenever filming does kick off, one thing that we do think we’ll have a chance to see is more great stuff from a casting point of view! While certain seasons of this show may be polarizing, one thing that we know with confidence is that they do a good job of casting guest stars — think Jon Hamm from this past season!

