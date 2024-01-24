Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: Bullseye returning!

The more that we learn about Daredevil: Born Again over on Disney+, the more one thing feels clear: It really is trying to be true to its Netflix roots. We already knew that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be coming back, and since that time, there are a few other names that have been mentioned here and there. (Several have been rumored, including Deborah Ann Woll.)

Now, why not talk Benjamin Poindexter a.k.a. Bullseye? According to a report from ComicBook.com, you are going to see Wilson Bethel back for the aforementioned show! He is currently set to appear within three episodes of the upcoming revival, which is now back in production. We know that there has been a great deal of turmoil that has happened over the past year or so behind the scenes, but our hope is that moving forward, there will be at least a decent amount of consistency.

In general now, it is our hope that moving forward, there will be opportunities to see a few different exciting twists and turns with both Bullseye and every other character. Why wouldn’t we want those, all things considered? This show is a chance to evolve everything that was on Netflix so many years ago.

Of course, we do recognize that there are some big questions here that remain, with one of the biggest ones being the status of a certain someone in Jessica Jones. Or, what about Luke Cage? These are just two of the people who had huge roles within the world of the Netflix shows and since that time, they have been largely MIA. At the very least, we do feel like there’s a sense of hope with some of these characters that we have not had for some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

