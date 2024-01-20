Daredevil: Born Again filming set to resume; what’s changed?

Just over a week after Echo arrived on Disney+, we now have great news in regards to Daredevil: Born Again. So, what can we say?

Well, let’s go ahead and start off with this — according to The Hollywood Reporter, production is going to be underway with Charlie Cox and the cast on Monday, following things stalling out the past few months. The reason for this is what can be thought of as a massive creative overhaul, with more of a traditional showrunner being brought on board here. This is something that Marvel had shied away from previously with some of their Disney+ shows, but it seems like they are now going more towards a traditional approach. We do tend to think that this is going to be tied, at least to some degree, to the negative reception to Secret Invasion.

There is one notable consequence to this change, but it could actually prove to be quite important at the end of the day — the show is no longer going to be a massive eighteen-episode undertaking, and could be more in line with what we saw on Netflix in the past. In general, we actually think that the objective here now is going to be bringing the series more in line with what we saw with that show, which developed a dedicated following for many years. There is a reason why it had some of the positive reception that it did, so why move too far away from that?

Now that we have said all of this, let’s go ahead and note this: We do think that we’re going to be waiting until at least early 2025 to see these episodes air, and it could be even longer than that when you factor in post-production.

Would we love to get Daredevil and Fisk back before then? Absolutely but at the same time, we do tend to think that good things come to those who wait, and Disney has plenty of money to be able to wait a lot of this out.

