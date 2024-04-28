This Town season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the finale today on BBC One, is there a chance that you see a This Town season 2 down the road? The musical drama feels unique amidst a sea of British shows, and we think that it helps the cause here that it has a fantastic cast and a brilliant writers in Steven Knight.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we also recognize that a lot of shows in Britain are meant to have short runs — these six episodes could be it! However, at the same time it does appear that Knight is open to keeping things going! Asked if he has thought about another season (per Digital Spy), he indicated that he wrote the show with the possibility of more in mind:

“Always [I think about more]. I think if you want to do one you have to not plan it, but think that you’re going to be with these people for quite a long time.

“They go on a journey, you’ve got to get to the end destination, you don’t quite know how many series that is … What’s good about television rather than film is that I think you can have a character that’s unsympathetic for a long time. But then redeem them, which is great. So you know, our villain in this, my plan is that in the end we’re gonna love him.

“But the idea is that with 90 minutes or two hours of a movie, you’ve got to get on with it. But with television, you can sort of keep it going. So yeah, there’s always a thought that these characters are going to mature over quite a long period of time.”

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires over the months ahead. BBC One may not rush anything along and Knight is rather busy with other projects; yet, there is always that chance we’ll get some good news early! We will have to wait and see here.

Do you think we are going to see a This Town season 2 sooner rather than later?

