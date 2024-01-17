Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: Vincent D’Onofrio on approach

If you are excited to check out Daredevil: Born Again over on Disney+ at some point in the future, consider yourselves one of many!

Now that we are a week removed here from the Echo series airing on the streaming service, it is worth noting that the stage is certainly set for a lot of exciting stuff. Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin could end up running for office, a story that is inspired by some of the comic books. Meanwhile, we also know at this point that the story of Daredevil on Netflix is canon to what is happening within the MCU now. Maybe there are some changes here and there, but it seems like Marvel recognizes that they need to satisfy longtime fans of this show, Jessica Jones, and some others that aired a long time ago.

Now that we’ve shared all of this, it is worth noting that there has been a huge creative shakeup over the next couple of months, with the goal being to give Born Again a more traditional-to-TV approach. Speaking on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Vincent D’Onofrio himself had to say:

“During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now.’ So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons.”

Because of all the big changes, we don’t think that we will see D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox back at some point next year. With a show this ambitious, we know already that patience is a virtue. We’re going to need a lot of it…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

