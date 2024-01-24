Blue Bloods season 14: Look at Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez

The premiere of Blue Bloods season 14 is inching ever closer — isn’t there an unbelievable amount to be excited about here? At the moment, we tend to think so.

Now, for the time being, let’s go ahead and share some of that excitement via Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez, who had the rather unfortunate challenge of having to film in some of the most unfortunate weather out there. If you head over to Donnie’s official Instagram, you can get a slightly better sense of what we’re talking about! This is never an easy time of year to film in New York City, but why not just try to make the most of it?

After all, insofar as we know this is going to be the last winter that the entire Blue Bloods team is going to be able to film in the Big Apple, given that season 14 is poised to be the final one over at CBS. Our hope remains that the upcoming 18 episodes are going to be full of emotion and, in some ways, serve as a love letter to everything that we’ve had a chance to see over the years.

Now, let’s just hope that the upcoming premiere has all sorts of big moments and gets some proper promotion every step of the way. One of the things that we are most hoping to see is that this show, after so many years, is not going to go quietly into the night. It deserves a chance for a great send-off that will allow everyone the chance to toast and celebrate all of the work that they’ve done over the years.

Odds are, at least a few more sneak peeks will surface over the next few weeks. Why not just cross our fingers and hope for that?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including some other teases all about filming

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 as the series continues?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







