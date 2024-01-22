Blue Bloods season 14 filming: Erin, Anthony, and a horse!

Are you curious to see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere already on February 16? We know that we are and then some! There are so many things to look forward to here, and some of them may actually catch you by surprise.

In particular here, let’s mention this through the lens of horses. We have posted in the past that Steve Schirripa (Anthony) got a chance to film a scene with one of these animals and now, we know that Bridget Moynahan (Erin) joined him!

In a new post on Instagram, here is some of what the actress had to say about working with horses, which is clearly going to be a major storyline for one episode airing later this season:

Best [Blue Bloods] guest star so far! Thank you #oldwestburyequestriancenter for letting us film at your gorgeous stables.

How are horses, of all things, going to be involved in an Erin – Anthony story? Our theory, at least for now, is that all of this is tied up somewhat within a case. We’ve certainly seem over the years that some stories have taken all of these characters to unusual and surprising places. Why would it be any different now? The only thing that really stands out here is that season 14 is the final one, and with that, every storyline matters a little bit more than it otherwise would.

When are we going to find out more specifics of this horse-themed story?

Probably not for a few weeks, at least, and you will get some additional teases courtesy of a synopsis. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that we can learn some particularly great stuff that is emotional, nostalgia, and full of everything that you love with this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

