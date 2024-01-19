Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, January 19

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We certainly love nothing more than to get Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast soon!

Given that some other traditional fall TV shows are back on the air now, we understand the desire to see the Reagans again soon … and rest assured that it is coming! Unfortunately, it’s just not something that is happening tonight. We still have to wait until Friday, February 16 to see the series back on the air with “Loyalty,” which really just marks the beginning of the end. There are eighteen episodes in the final season split into parts, with the second half set for this coming fall. There’s a lot to be excited about, but also reasons aplenty to be emotional.

If you missed it for whatever reason, check out the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere synopsis now:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there anything major to be worried about?

We do think that there are some chances for big changes moving forward on the show; yet, we’d be somewhat surprised if they happen this early. Blue Bloods is a procedural and with that, one of the goals is to have most stories stand on their own — or, at the very least, be a half of a two-parter. We tend to think that more of the stunning switch-ups will happen later on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

