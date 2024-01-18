Blue Bloods season 14 tease: Anthony and animals

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock that we’re more than excited already to see Blue Bloods season 14 at CBS. It’s going to be here sooner rather than later! The crime drama is back on Friday, February 16, and we’re sure that we’re going to get a lot of nostalgia, great cases, and the buildup to some closure, as well. Just remember here that this is the final season; it will air into parts, meaning that you’ll have the show on until at least the end of this year.

Today, we do come bearing some new behind-the-scenes teases, and these may actually help to give you a laugh! They come from Steve Schirripa, who is having a busy month in between filming his scenes as Anthony and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic The Sopranos.

First things first, you can head over to his Instagram Stories and see that at some point in the near future, you are going to be seeing Anthony with some sort of story involving a horse. Is this tied to a case? It feels like a fair guess, and Schirripa noted that he “enjoyed” working with the animal (even if he didn’t remember his name).

Meanwhile, if you want a laugh Steve has also posted a new video with his dog Willie hyping up the new season … which also includes a specialty season 14 beanie and/or his dog spilling soup all over the place. It’s silly, but a nice little reminder of when the series is coming back. We are anticipating more of the Blue Bloods you love and honestly, we hope that Schirripa gets to work with a lot of different people in the final season. Oh, and of course have plenty of scenes with Bridget Moynahan as well.

We want Anthony’s story to end in a happy place — that goes without saying. Could we also say that for the bulk of the main characters? You better believe it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

