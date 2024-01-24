NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale: Is Colonel Rankin a traitor?

We had a feeling that the NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale was going to contain a few shocking twists — but did you see that coming?

Well, we can say that we didn’t! After all, is there a chance that Colonel Rankin was actually involved in JD’s son being kidnapped? Well, his phone rang after JD pressed the lone contact on the kidnapper’s sole contact.

So what else can we say about this cliffhanger? Well, according to star Todd Lasance (who plays JD), there are absolutely a lot of possibilities still out there! Just take a look at what he had to say as a part of a new interview with TVLine:

“What’s incredible about this [reveal] is it is endless as to where they could take it … That is the way to finish a [season].

“… What I love is that [Rankin] is such an intrinsic part of the organization and controls a lot of our activities, so to have that person be part of, potentially, our biggest threat and the biggest enemy introduced in the whole series — and she has escaped, as well! — it’s like, where they can go with this is phenomenal.”

If Rankin is not some sort of big bad at this point, there has to be some sort of logical explanation here, right? There has to be … right? We can only imagine just what it was like for the writers to try to figure out how making this was the best move possible. It does certainly open the door for a lot of crazy stuff moving forward, and it is basically a huge “I dare you” to the folks at CBS and/or Paramount+ to bring the show back for more. For the record, we tend to think that they’d be doing this regardless.

