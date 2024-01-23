NCIS: Sydney season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on CBS, is there a chance at an NCIS: Sydney season 2? Or, are we at the end of the story now?

There are a lot of different things to wonder about here when it comes to the future of the show, but let’s just start off here by sharing some of the basics. There is no official renewal as of late, but are we hopeful? Absolutely, and we wouldn’t be altogether worried about that at the end of the day. Instead, we would just say that the larger question is where a potential second season would air.

For those who were not initially aware, the first season of NCIS: Sydney was not actually meant to be coming to CBS; the idea was that this was going to be a Paramount+ exclusive and a way to draw more viewers to the service. Our feeling is that the series could go back to that plan, especially with there being an NCIS: Origins prequel series that is coming to the network down the line. Another option? They could move the show to the summer.

The biggest question mark we would have here is whether or not this is a network that would seriously consider giving us four different shows at around the same time, given that you have the flagship, the potential prequel, the Hawaii series, and then also this one.

One thing we absolutely hope to get in season 2

Is it fair to want more episodes? We don’t think that we’re necessarily going to be getting somewhere in the 18-22 range, but it would be nice to get somewhere around ten. That’s at least relatively similar to what we get with a lot of other streaming shows out there and we’d be more than happy with that.

