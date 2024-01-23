NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8 (finale): The grand culmination

Tomorrow on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8, otherwise known as the big finale. So what all can we say? Well, for starters, this is something that the entire team has been building towards for a rather long time here.

As many of you may know at this point, this finale is going to be rather JD-centric at times as you see his son get kidnapped. You’re going to learn more about his family and his relationships within this episode and, above all else, there is a big cliffhanger! While it feels like a season 2 is absolutely coming, it has not been confirmed so there is that little something that they are building towards.

To get a little more discussion now all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out what star Todd Lasance had to say to TV Insider:

“What I love about the eight episodes is this is the culmination of little breadcrumbs of information, little clues that you don’t necessarily know are relevant until the final episode. And then actually when the episode ends and the cliffhanger you get left with, you’re like, oh, wow, this has been planted since Episode 1.”

In the end, the most important thing entering this finale is that we are going to see a chance to see every person on the show evolve. How do they all handle a case that so closely involves one of their own? This is clearly something that they all have to figure out and, based on the cliffhanger talk, it doesn’t seem like anything is going to be altogether clear at the end of it, either. That’s just something to be prepared for in advance here, though we hope there’s at least some closure for JD’s son.

