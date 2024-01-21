NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of the NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale in just a matter of days? If you are hoping for it, let’s just say this: There is a lot that you may be happy about at the end of the road here.

From the very start of this season, we will admit that we were pretty hopeful that we are going to see something like this at the end of the season. We never got the feeling that this was meant to be a one-season show, so there was always a chance that we were going to see some things end in a way that sets up the future.

Now, we are pleased to report that this is very-much is the case. Speaking on the matter further in a new chat with TVLine, here is some of what Todd Lasance (who plays JD, whose son is in peril during this episode) had to say:

It’s everything. Lives are in jeopardy. “I can’t believe what I’ve just seen.” The enemy is revealed on such a larger scale than what I think people realize.

Basically, this sounds like the sort of finale where if a cancellation happens, there are either going to be social-media firestorms or something close to it.

Luckily…

We do think that a season 2 for NCIS: Sydney is more or less a sure thing. We know that this show was not necessarily envisioned as something to air on network TV, we certainly think that it has delivered and then some. It helped CBS make it through the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike period, and we certainly think that there is so much more left to explore when it comes to Australian life and culture on this show. Absolutely this is stuff that a lot of viewers are not aware of at present.

