NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8 (finale) promo: Is JD dead?

For those of you who have not heard already the NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale is poised to air in just a matter of days. Are you ready to see what lies ahead? Prepare for an action-packed installment with a lot of twists and turns and beyond that, one that could raise some pretty important questions when it comes to JD. Is he going to risk everything, including his own life, in order to save his son?

If you saw the preview for what lies ahead earlier in the week, then you may have seen already that his son has been kidnapped. This is the sort of thing that almost immediately will throw him into a desperate situation. When someone you love is in jeopardy, rules no longer apply. Everything changes and you get lost in a tunnel of panic. Everything ahead can be red.

So, the idea of JD potentially running into the line of fire should not be a shock. At the end of the promo, it looks as though he could die as a result of an explosion. Is that really the case?

Well, of course the producers are going to be doing everything in their power to keep things under wraps, not that this comes as any sort of surprise. We tend to think that JD could be okay, but that this is the sort of case that will leave a mark.

The hardest thing to accept for now

We really don’t think that it is all that complicated. What we are looking at here is a situation where CBS and/or Paramount+ has not renewed the show as of yet. What gives? We do think that more is coming, so there is no real reason to press the panic button yet. This is probably tied to making sure that a plan is established for the future, whether it be episode count or where new episodes are even going to air. Personally, we wouldn’t be opposed to NCIS: Sydney becoming a summer show, and us being able to get more of the franchise year-round.

