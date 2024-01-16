NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8 (finale): JD’s son kidnapped

As we prepare to see NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8 on CBS next week, brace yourselves now for something big. The finale is right around the corner! By virtue of this and this alone, it feels clear already that we are going to get some jaw-dropping stuff.

After all, the very basis of this particular story seems to be a kidnapping. In particular, we’re talking about one with JD’s son as a victim! We have certainly seen a number of stories over the years where the case turns out to be extremely personal, and we anticipate this being one of the more emotional arcs that we’ve seen. We hope that there is some element of closure here, but whether or not that really happens remains to be seen.

For now, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8 synopsis to get more insight now on what lies ahead:

“Blonde Ambition” – When JD’s (Todd Lasance) son is kidnapped by an international assassin in exchange for a wanted criminal in NCIS custody, the team frantically tries to get his son back safely without trading in a criminal, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of all this?

We tend to think that we can be pretty blunt here in saying that we are anticipating that. This is the sort of thing that this franchise often likes to do, and we tend to personally believe the odds are pretty high that we are going to see a season 2 of the series down the line. This is largely just going to be a matter of whenever we end up getting that green light.

What do you most want to see entering NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8?

How do you think that the finale is going to end up concluding? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

