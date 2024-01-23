Good Trouble season 5 episode 15: The murder mystery party

Without even getting too deep into Good Trouble season 5 episode 15, one thing excites us greatly. After all, are we getting a chance here to see most of the cast all in one place?

Anytime that you can have a lot of characters at The Coterie together for an extended period of time, you know that a lot is going to happen. Relationships could change or secrets could be made public — and that’s without even considering where we are in this particular season. With this being the final year for Good Trouble, it does only increase the possibility further that there will be some jaw-dropping moments that really put the wheels in motion for the endgame. Just remember that this is the final season of the series, and we tend to be quite confident that the writers have some big things in store as a result.

For a few more details now about this episode (which has the rather awesome title of “It’s My Party, I Can Die if I Want To”), go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Kelly hosts a murder-mystery bash at The Coterie. Stories blur with truth as tensions come to light.

Who doesn’t live a good murder-mystery party, provided of course that no one is actually getting killed? This just really feels like one of those episodes that is going to be a really fun time aside from all of the drama. Also, if we are getting a lot of stories filled with half-truths over the course of the night, it is fair to wonder if it could take a good bit of time for a lot of different stuff to be pieced together. Or, at the very least, this is what intrigues us!

Related – Get a new tease for the Good Trouble series finale courtesy of Cierra Ramirez

What do you most want to see right now moving into Good Trouble season 5 episode 15 on Freeform?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







