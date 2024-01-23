Good Trouble series finale spoilers: New Cierra Ramirez tease

The Good Trouble series finale is set to arrive on Freeform in just a matter of weeks, so we would more than understand anyone who is feeling emotional. Not only does this mark the end of a show that has been on the air a long time, but it’s also one that began all the way back with The Fosters. How do you tie up so many loose ends? We don’t think that it is necessarily the easiest thing to do in the world.

Yet, we’ve always felt like this is a hopeful show through all of the various ups and downs, and we do at least take some joy in the idea that we are seeing it end on a fairly positive note. Want to hear more from Cierra Ramirez herself? Then go ahead and look at what she had to say to TVLine:

Well, we have a very thrilling rest of our season in store for our fans and a lot of questions will be answered, and I feel like they’re going to be really happy with the way our story comes to an end.

She also goes on to describe the ending of the show as “bittersweet” and it is easy to see why. While there are opportunities for the cast now to move on and do great things, this is an instance of a show that has really become a family and bonded so closely over time. We are sure that they would’ve loved nothing more than to keep that going for as long as they can. Let’s just hope that the remainder of the show does end up giving every single character their own signature moment, and that we have a big smile close to the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

