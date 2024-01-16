Good Trouble season 5 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Party of One’

As you prepare to see Good Trouble season 5 episode 14 on Freeform in a matter of days, do you want to learn more about it?

Well, first and foremost here, we should say that “Party of One” is a story that is going to present a number of obstacles for a handful of different characters. Dennis is going to be in one of the more nerve-wrecking positions that he’s been in and in a lot of ways, the reasoning for that is understandable. Why wouldn’t he be worried about a food critic? All things considered, it would be hard for him not to be.

To get a few more details now on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

Dennis is nervous when a famous food critic visits Haven. Gael and Jay spend time together at the studio, deepening Gael’s crush. Joaquin and Mariana piece together the loose threads of their investigation.

By the end of this episode, it is absolutely our hope that we’re going to see at least some storylines paid off — and potentially a few others introduced at the same time! We are excited to see exactly where things go here and beyond just that, how crazy and/or shocking we are going to see things be. We know that this is the final season and beyond this, that we are building towards an ending. What sort of ending will that be? Well, that’s one of the major things that we are absolutely left to wonder about for the immediate future. With each passing question, the questions will intensify.

At the end of the day, we just want to see these people happy — don’t they deserve it after all the trials and tribulations they’ve gone through? We tend to think so.

