Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3: The Julies cliffhanger

We knew entering Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 on Hulu that there would be a few different twists. Did any clues come along with them?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that this is complicated. With the Interpol agent Hilde now on board the ship, it seems like she is focusing in on Jules and for good reason — think in terms of his sudden absence when rooms were being searched. Also, a secret compartment! We saw at the end of the second episode that he has multiple passports and obviously is harboring some sort of secret.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

So, what is it? Well, for starters, Rufus tells us via narration that Jules has a lengthy rap sheet. Meanwhile, Imogene stumbled upon him after investigating the secret entrance, where he promptly tells her that she should not have come. Given that this is episode 3, of course we tend to think that it is a little bit early to have met the killer. We do think that he’s up to something, but it may be something entirely separate from the murder of Danny.

Instead, is it likely this is a red herring? Consider other suspects. We know that “Keith” pulled out of the deal with Tripp, and that Tripp has a history of anger problems. Meanwhile, Anna could have preemptively killed him, as well, thinking that he would cause a problem for either her or Leila, who has a habit disappearing and often doing her own thing. Katherine and Lawrence have to be suspects still and yet, this entire situation is jeopardizing their deal with the Chuns. Unless one of them has a secret at this point, isn’t it clear that they need the deal to go through? Unless, of course, they don’t want anyone to know about a chemical that they used in the past, as uncovered in the case.

Suffice it to say, Death and Other Details remains a fascinating humdinger — though we don’t think we are leaving this week with answers.

Related – Get more news entering the next Death and Other Details

What did you think about the events of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







