Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Hidden’

Following what you see on Hulu tonight, are you excited to learn more about Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is effectively rather simple: The mystery at present is far from over. With every episode comes new clues and, presumably, some more suspects at the same time. One of the ones we are the most curious about right now has to be the role of Jules within the story, mostly because he is clearly so much more than he first seemed. What all is he hiding? That could be one of the main threads entering this particular episode, which carries with it the title of “Hidden.”

To get a few more details all about what to expect, all you have to do is check out the full Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

As the manhunt for Jules intensifies, Imogene uncovers his criminal past… and finds a new witness.

Uncovering Jules’ past could be important for the sake of getting to know more about him, but at the same time, remember that this does not guarantee much of anything when it comes to whether or not he’s involved in the central murder here. There is still plenty of room for some various twists and turns!

The best thing that a show like this could ultimately do is somehow, someway, figure out how to continue to throw more and more twists at us. If they can continue to do that now, we feel pretty darn confident that the end of the season deliver. Our hope is just that whenever the killer is revealed, it will be possible to see all of the clues that we may have missed along the way.

