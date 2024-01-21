Death and Other Details season 2 renewal: Is it possible at Hulu?

As we prepare ourselves to see a new episode of Death and Other Details on Hulu in over 24 hours, let’s look at the long-term future. How can we not? There’s so much to be excited about in general when it comes to this show’s ability to create fascinating whodunnits.

Unfortunately, them doing this with the case of Keith a.k.a. Danny in season 1 does not guarantee a season 2 in the slightest. We wish that it did, but it’s clear that there are some other things that are going to need to be figured out over the next few months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

Is there a chance at a season 2 here? Let’s just say it’s complicated. We do tend to think that the story surrounding Keith’s death (and also potentially that of Imogene’s mother) will be tied together by the end of this season. With that being said, we could also see the door being left open for more somewhere down the line. we’d draw a comparison here between what we’re getting with this show and then also what we had with Only Murders in the Building, where each season was its own separate case. You could bring back Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin, plus then surround them with a ton of other people.

If you do want to see more of Death and Other Details at some point down the road, the advice that we have is not altogether complicated: Watch the show, and recommend it to your friends! Doing that is, of course, the best way to ensure that you get more of it at some point later on. (We do think the critical response by some to it has been shockingly harsh, as it’s proven to be a fun and frothy mystery with a ton of suspects. It’s perfect for fans of the murder-mystery genre.)

Related – Prepare yourselves further to see the next Death and Other Details episode right now

Do you want to see a Death and Other Details season 2 renewal happen down the road?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we have some additional updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







