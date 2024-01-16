Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 air date, preview
Want to learn a little bit more about Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 following the two-part premiere today? If so, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to help!
The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: You are going to get weekly releases for the Violett Beane – Mandy Patinkin mystery from here on out. The two-episode start was mostly a way to ensure that people got hooked on it right away, which is absolutely a smart move here. Hulu is trying to find a way to ensure that they can keep some momentum going that they established with both Only Murders in the Building and then also A Murder at the End of the World. If you are not watching this show at the moment, it has a little more in common with the former than the later — though it also has a little bit in common with The White Lotus at the same time. It is tropical, but also mysterious.
We know entering episode 3 that there has been a murder, and that Imogene finds herself in some trouble. She doesn’t have a great history with Rufus and yet, at the same time, he could be one of the few people who could legitimately help her. That’s a big part of what makes things complicated.
Below, you can check out the full Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more information on what’s ahead:
Interpol seizes control of the investigation. Rufus and Imogene must now investigate the Colliers in secret.
For now, let’s just say that there are a lot of twists coming, and as Rufus says, pay attention. Details matter.
