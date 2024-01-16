Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 air date, preview

Want to learn a little bit more about Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 following the two-part premiere today? If so, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to help!

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: You are going to get weekly releases for the Violett Beane – Mandy Patinkin mystery from here on out. The two-episode start was mostly a way to ensure that people got hooked on it right away, which is absolutely a smart move here. Hulu is trying to find a way to ensure that they can keep some momentum going that they established with both Only Murders in the Building and then also A Murder at the End of the World. If you are not watching this show at the moment, it has a little more in common with the former than the later — though it also has a little bit in common with The White Lotus at the same time. It is tropical, but also mysterious.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

We know entering episode 3 that there has been a murder, and that Imogene finds herself in some trouble. She doesn’t have a great history with Rufus and yet, at the same time, he could be one of the few people who could legitimately help her. That’s a big part of what makes things complicated.

Below, you can check out the full Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more information on what’s ahead:

Interpol seizes control of the investigation. Rufus and Imogene must now investigate the Colliers in secret.

For now, let’s just say that there are a lot of twists coming, and as Rufus says, pay attention. Details matter.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Death and Other Details right away

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates on what’s ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







