Death and Other Details season 1: Series star on long journey

We’ve said it before, but it is worth reiterating: We are insanely excited to see Death and Other Details on Hulu later this month. For everyone looking for a lighthearted mystery show, this could be it! With Only Murders in the Building also between seasons, we totally needed some thing like this.

Now, what’s interesting is that it would be easy to sit here and say that this show is some immediate response to the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez show becoming more and more popular over time. However, that is not entirely the case; as it turns out, this series has been in the works for an amazingly long period of time.

In a new post on Instagram alongside the full trailer, God Friended Me / The Flash alum Violett Beane (who plays Imogene Scott on the series) made it clear that she “shot the pilot for this baby back in August of 2021 and the trailer is now out! Feels so unreal to be able to share it.” This series (which also stars Mandy Patinkin) obviously had its fair share of challenges to get on the air due to when it filmed (remember that was still amidst the global health crisis era) and then also Hulu finding the right place to schedule it.

Our feeling? They opted for this January start since it helps to stretch out their completed content. There were a lot of setbacks for a while amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes — or, as we call it, the AMPTP taking forever to present them with a fair deal. We do have a feeling that Death and Other Details could be worth the wait — also, remember that this is a show that could grow more and more in popularity as time goes on and viewers become aware of it!

