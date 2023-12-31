Death and Other Details season 1: Premiere + episode 2 details

There are a handful of shows we are pretty excited to see moving into the new year, but isn’t Death and Other Details high on the list? It has to be!

First and foremost, let’s point out here a part of what we’re so stoked to have: Another great murder mystery on TV! This one seems to have some comedic notes, and it could be a way for Hulu to have another show similar to Only Murders in the Building on the air. This one stands out in part due to the presence of one Mandy Patinkin, taking on one of his first major series-regular roles since Homeland.

If you want to get a sense as to what the first two episodes are going to look like, we’ve got you covered! Go ahead and check out the synopses below…

An impossible, locked-room murder on a luxury ocean liner; the only viable suspect is Imogene Scott; to prove her innocence and find the real killer, she has to work with the man she hates most: Rufus Cotesworth.

(We know from some details already that Rufus is renowned as one of the greatest detectives ever — so what is the reason for the hate?)

Episode 2, “Sordid” – Imogene must choose a side between the people who raised her or the man she hates most, who promises to get her the truth; when Rufus interrogates each suspect, he discovers that they’re all lying about something, but only one of them is the killer.

