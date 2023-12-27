Death and Other Details season 1 schedule: Expectations at Hulu

Sure, there are a number of series we are excited to see moving into 2024, but Death and Other Details season 1 is high on the list! With Only Murders in the Building off the air for quite some time, this may fill the void for comedy / mystery hybrids. Also, this show has Mandy Patinkin! What’s not to like?

You may have heard already that this series is coming on Tuesday, January 16, but do you want to learn a little bit more beyond that? Well, let’s just say that we’re happy to help when it comes to the schedule!

Much like many other shows on Hulu, you are going to get a two-episode premiere here. While technically the start date is January 16, viewers on the West Coast should have an opportunity to watch these episodes at 9:00 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, January 15. This tends to be the way that the streaming service does things — this was the case here, as well, with the aforementioned Only Murders.

As for the schedule beyond this, the plan is to get an episode a week on Tuesdays leading up to a two-episode finale on March 5. There are ten episodes that comprise the first season overall.

Could there also be a season 2?

Well, let’s just say that this show (formerly titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem) is not being billed as a limited series right. That excites us mostly as someone who wants to get more murder mysteries as often as possible.

The whole idea of this show is to present you with a skewered look at the wealthy, plus also create a great whodunnit and confine characters to a limited space while they figure things out. In this case, it seems to be a cruise liner.

