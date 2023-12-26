Death and Other Details season 1: About the new Hulu mystery

If you are looking for a new murder mystery show on Hulu, why not dive more into Death and Other Details next month? This series (starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane) is premiering on Tuesday, January 16, and hopefully, it helps to fill the void left by both A Murder at the End of the World and then also Only Murders in the Building.

Honestly, this feels like the sort of show that we’re all-in on from the moment a few details started to come out. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, [the show] centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises – Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Honestly, there’s a part of this that feels like a more lighthearted Murder at the End of the World, at least to the extent that you have a lot of super-smart people in a singular place. Then, you have the Only Murders factor with a big-name icon in Patinkin being among the cast. Is there also an element of The White Lotus here with the setting? We’d consider that.

Above all else, who doesn’t want a good whodunnit on the air right now? There’s just so much to be intrigued about right now, and we just hope the mystery is as good as what we’ve already built up in our head. This is one of our favorite genres, and Beane herself has been in some fascinating shows over the past few years in The Flash, The Resident, and then more recently God Friended Me.

