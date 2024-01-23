Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/23/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Is there anything else that we can also say about FBI: International and then also FBI: Most Wanted?

Obviously, there are a lot of different stories that are coming all across the board here, whether they be hopeful or somewhat devastating. There are major changes coming when it comes to the casts of these shows, but there will also be a lot of familiar faces and themes.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the bad news — there are no new episodes on the air tonight, and we’ll be waiting until February 13 to see them all back. Rest assured that all three shows will hit the ground running, so you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, concern yourselves with the actual stories will be.

If you haven’t seen the synopses for the upcoming episodes yet, go ahead and take a look below:

FBI season 6 episode 1, “All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1, “June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1, “Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, there are a lot of installments coming after that, so you don’t have to worry — and we hope to have further details in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

