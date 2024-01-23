True Detective: Night Country episode 2 ratings surge further

Did the ratings for True Detective: Night Country episode 2 impress on HBO and Max? Going into last night, we were optimistic. The premiere generated solid reviews, and you can argue that this is the first real super-prestige show of the year, the sort that unites audiences and critics alike.

Also, we would argue that this is also the first enormous hit that HBO has had on their schedule for a rather long time, as well — it was meant to come out late last year, but was held back amidst some of the industry strikes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and dive a little bit further into the numbers. According to a report coming in from Variety, episode 2 ended up generating a rather impressive 2.6 million viewers across platforms on Sunday, an increase of over 25% from the premiere. This shows positive word of mouth and that is something that the network tracks closely. This is the sort of thing that they’d hoped to have for The Idol, which was probably the most high-profile disappointment that they had since True Detective season 2.

If there is a reason for disappointment with True Detective: Night Country, it is most likely the fact that it is only six episodes. That is simply not a lot of time to tell a story this elaborate, or one that contains as many twists and turns as this one does. Nonetheless, we do give HBO some applause for bringing everything that they have to the table in what we have seen so far, and we certainly hope that there is an opportunity to see that continue through the remainder of the season.

One other thing that really helps Night Country? The appearance of Jodie Foster as the lead. It is not often you get an A-lister of this caliber appear on a show like this!

Related – See more information now entering the next True Detective: Night Country episode

What do you think about the viewership for True Detective: Night Country episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







