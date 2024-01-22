The Traitors season 2: Was Janelle really upset over Larsa?

There have been some crazy things that have transpired over the course of The Traitors season 2 so far, but is that even crossing over into the media? We certainly have one of the more interesting discussions we’ve had about exit press so far today, and it is all due to what Larsa Pippen had to say about Janelle Pierzina following her elimination from the game.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the Bravo reality star had to say about Janelle’s accusations that she looked suspicious previously — in particular when it comes to her toasting Marcus:

I think Janelle was upset that I was getting a lot of camera time and she wanted me off the show because I make good television and she doesn’t. She didn’t like that, so she wanted me off the show, so she had more camera time. I thought she was weird. From the very beginning, I felt like her personality was weird. She was very selfish, and I called her out on that from the very beginning…

Let’s start off here by noting that we’re down for a good reality TV beef as much as anyone. However, is there really smoke here? We do think this is a case of two personalities not clashing, but Janelle not making good television? You can have a million opinions about Janelle as a reality TV figure, but the one thing that she’s always brought is good TV. She’s confrontational and even on this show, she’s made a number of big moves that could have easily gotten her in trouble. We know that she’s not a Traitor, but she could be targeted at any point just because she has prioritized her own safety over putting money in the pot.

(Our craziest theory right now about Janelle this season is that she knows that Dan could be a Traitor, but doesn’t mind it since he hasn’t targeted her so far. They also do have some reality TV history.)

