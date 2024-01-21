The Bachelor premiere spoilers: Chaos over Lea’s card?

As many of you are well-aware at this point, the premiere of The Bachelor starring Joey Graziadei is coming up tomorrow night!

So, what is going to be the main narrative of the first night? There’s certainly a chance that it becomes dominated by someone turning up and doing some crazy things, but that is not something that you can necessarily count on. With that in mind, we tend to think the focus here has to be on Lea and the card she got on the After the Final Rose event.

What does it allow her to do this season? It is something that will be revealed tomorrow night, and we’ve speculated that it could guarantee her a date or allow her a free pass through a certain number of episodes. No matter what it is, some of the women are beyond curious about it.

If you head over to People Magazine, you can see a new sneak peek that makes this all the more clear. We don’t blame some of the women from obsessing over this, given that an advantage for her could almost certainly mean a disadvantage for one of them. Also, other than this and Joey, you don’t have a whole lot else to think about on night one!

In general, one of the big things to remember throughout The Bachelor — whether it be this or any other season — is that a lot of these people don’t have a lot of distractions. They aren’t allowed access to their phone or other technology, meaning that they are basically left to think about anything and everything when it comes to the show and the leading man. This can allow people to act very much differently from what they otherwise would in real life.

Related – See another preview for The Bachelor, with the focus here being on one of Joey’s contestants

What do you think is going to happen on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







