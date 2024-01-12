The Bachelor promo: Does Joey Graziadei, Daisy have a future?

ABC has unveiled their latest The Bachelor promo leading into the show’s premiere a week from Monday. This time around, we’re pleased to unveil another Joey Graziadei contestant in Daisy.

So what makes her stand out already? If you head over to the link here you can see a preview for the season that gives you a better sense of her story. She started losing her hearing years ago due to Lyme disease but in her own words, she’s learned how to turn negatives into positives in her life. She’s worked to make the most of every moment in her life and just from what we’ve seen so far, she’s going to be really popular with a lot of Bachelor Nation. She’s looking for the right person to connect with, and it certainly seems that she and Joey have a lot of chemistry.

Sure, we worry about getting too invested in any contestant in these previews, mostly due to the fact that a lot of them could still go home early. Remember that there are a whopping 32 people who we are going to meet at the start of the season, which is more than we’ve had for the first night of any season ever. Sure, we do tend to think that a number of contestants will be sent packing early and it will feel more normal later on … but isn’t that premiere going to be overwhelming? We tend to think so.

For the time being, we’re at least excited for Joey since he feels like one of the more likable leads we’ve had a chance to see going into a season. We will just have to wait and see if he remains that way after the fact.

