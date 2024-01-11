The Bachelor spoilers: New Joey promo highlights Chrissa!

The premiere of The Bachelor is coming in less than two weeks over on ABC — why not meet another contender now in Chrissa?

One of the things that is pretty darn cool about what the network is doing right now is giving you small tastes of what each contestant is like looking into the premiere. If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see more of the British Columbia including her story. What we know about her at this point is that she’s had to grow up pretty fast — following her mother’s stroke, she stepped up and cared for her younger sister. It does seem like she’s got some chemistry with Joey Graziadei, but will that translate to long-term success? That remains to be seen.

What we do at least like about these previews is that they represent the network at least acknowledging some of the things that are the most important about their show. First and foremost here, you have to remember that it is about the contestants as much as the lead. You want to get to know them! Also, this helps to keep people invested in these women in the long haul, which may be especially important if we get another season of Paradise down the road.

Obviously, we have to wait and see exactly what the future holds here, but our feeling is that we’re going to have someone here that a lot of people will be rooting for.

Will this season feel like a lot of other ones?

We tend to think in some ways! There’s certainly going to be more international travel than what we saw recently on The Golden Bachelor. Go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly, at least for the time being.

