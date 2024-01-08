The Bachelor spoilers: new Joey Graziadei promo spotlights Lexi

Is Lexi going to be one of the top contenders on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor? For the time being, it appears that way! Why else would ABC put out a new preview that is all about getting to know her?

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram right now, you can see a preview that gives you a chance to get to know the 30-year old from Atlanta, Georgia. A big part of her story, at least per this video, is that she has endometriosis and that will make it harder for her to have children. However, she wants nothing more than to start a family and sees being on this show as a great opportunity to begin that journey towards marriage. She suggests to Joey that maybe there’s a reason why the two ended up meeting, and it certainly looks in here like she either has a one-on-one dating coming or at least a generous amount of alone time.

We do tend to think personally that Lexi is going to be sticking around for at least a few episodes based on this and even if she doesn’t get the final rose, she could still have a role in Bachelor Nation moving forward. As to what that role may be, it remains to be seen! Remember that Bachelor in Paradise has not technically been renewed as of yet, and we’re honestly not sure if the network is going to stick with that format due to its declining ratings over the years.

Still, there are clearly going to be a lot of people who get invested in Lexi’s journey throughout Joey’s season; we tend to imagine that there will be some sort of way in which the network continues to pay off people’s time in this franchise, regardless of if they make it to the end or not.

